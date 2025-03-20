Musician Amaal Mallik, son of Daboo Malik and brother of singer Armaan Malik, shocked fans on Thursday by sharing a deeply personal revelation. In an emotional Instagram post, Amaal disclosed that he has been battling clinical depression, attributing his struggles to conflicts within his family.

Amaal expressed that despite creating 126 melodies over the last decade, his contributions were consistently undermined, leading to emotional distress and a loss of self-worth.

Amaal Mallik opens up on family struggles and depression

In his heartfelt note, Amaal wrote, "I've reached a point where I can no longer keep silent about the pain I've endured. For years, I've been made to feel like I am less, despite spending days and nights toiling away to make a safe life for people. I have spent my blood, sweat, and tears to create each of the 126 melodies that have been released over the last decade."

He further revealed that his parents' actions have caused a growing distance between him and his brother, Armaan Malik: "The actions of my parents have been the reason we, as brothers, have drifted too far apart. Through the last many years, they have left no opportunity to disturb my well-being and belittle my friendships, relationships, mindset, and self-confidence. But I just kept marching on because I know I can and I believe I'm unshakable."

Choosing healing over family ties

Amaal reflected on his journey, stating that while he and Armaan had worked hard to establish their own identities, the family conflicts had deeply scarred him.

"Today, I stand at a point where I have been robbed of my peace, drained emotionally, and maybe financially too—but that's the least of my concerns. What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings. My self-worth has been diminished countless times by actions of near and dear ones that stole pieces of my soul."

He also announced his decision to cut personal ties with his family, emphasizing that it was a necessary step for his healing.

"With a heavy heart, I announce that I am stepping away from these personal ties. From now on, my interactions with my family will be strictly professional. This isn't a decision made in anger, but one born from the necessity to heal and reclaim my life. I refuse to let the past rob me of my future any longer. I am committed to rebuilding my life, piece by piece, with honesty and strength."

Amaal's revelation came as a shocker for many, and the singer got a wave of support from netizens, fans and fellow musicians. They have praised his courage in speaking about his mental health struggles. Fans urged him to focus on self-care.