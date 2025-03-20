Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and social media influencer Dhanashree Verma are officially divorced. The separation was by mutual consent, and the couple was granted divorce on March 20, 2025.

For months, the couple had been in the news due to trouble in their marriage. Despite their efforts to resolve their issues, the marriage ended.

On Thursday, the two were officially divorced at the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai, a fact confirmed by their lawyer. Speaking to the media, the lawyer stated, "The divorce has been finalized. The marriage is dissolved."

Dhanashree's lawyer, who was also present at the court, was asked about the proceedings but refused to comment, simply stating that the divorce was mutual.

According to Bar and Bench, Yuzvendra Chahal will pay actor-choreographer Dhanashree Verma ₹4.75 crore as part of their divorce settlement. Chahal has already paid ₹2.37 crore. When questioned about the alimony amount outside the court, the lawyer responded, "No further comments."

Chahal and Dhanashree arrived separately at the Bandra family court on Thursday, March 20. Chahal was seen entering the premises wearing a mask. His lawyer shielded him from the media, and when paparazzi surrounded him and asked about the divorce, the cricketer looked down and refused to comment.

Dhanashree arrived with her mother, wearing black sunglasses, a white t-shirt, and blue jeans. The social media influencer was seen helping a paparazzo who fell while trying to capture her on camera.

Chahal and Dhanashree had filed for divorce by mutual consent on February 5. However, on February 20, the family court refused to waive the mandatory six-month cooling-off period. The couple has been living apart since June 2022, 18 months after their marriage.