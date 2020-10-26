Daboo Malik, is a renowned music director, composer, singer, actor and scriptwriter in Bollywood. He has two brothers, Anu Malik and Abu Malik. Initially, Daboo Malik was not interested in singing or composing music as he preferred acting. In 1986 Daboo Malik pursued a small role in the screen TV series Mahabharat by B.R. Chopra. He was seen in other movies such as Beta ho toh Aisa, Tirangaa, and Baazigar. However, in 2013, Malik switched to music.

His first album as a solo music director, Yeh Zindagi ka Safar, was released in 2001. The following year, he composed his first song "Thoda Sa Pyaar Hua Hai" for Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, followed by music in movies such as Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam in 2002. Since then he took over composing as a prime career.

Daboo's sons Amaal and Armaan Malik are famous and versatile singers and composers, both of them are doing well in the field of music.

A few weeks ago, Daboo Malik composed a brand new love ballet 'Kuchh Khwaab'. For which Sunidhi Chauhan has lent her voice.

In an exclusive conversation with IBTimes, Daboo Malik spoke at length about his latest music album, golden advice that he gave his sons Amaal and Armaan and the difference between recreations and remixes.

Excerpts from the conversation.

Tell us about your collaboration with Sunidhi, why her?

I was making a Bengali song titled, 'Na Bola Kotha', as well as a Marathi song that's when I thought we should definitely have a Hindi release and I sent the song to Sunidhi. The moment she heard the song, she was ecstatic and wanted to record the song as soon as possible. Owing to the ongoing pandemic, I thought she would sing from home and send me the recording, but she said, 'I need to do this in a studio,' it was really nice of her to do that. Surprisingly we had not met for many years.

Your sons (Amaal and Armaan) are doing exceptionally well. Did you guide them in their career?

For both Amaal and Armaan, I always made a point that they needed to be very good students and learn various aspects of music. I told them to never leave anything on chance or luck. I said, 'First put all your mind, soul and body into learning as much as you can, write, produce, and learn to play different instruments. Always work hard. Rest is the powers of cosmic blessing. But one should not leave any stone unturned. Amaal and Armaan have a promise to keep to their dada, Sardar Malik. I have always told them to work in a few projects and try their best to excel in them. Today films and electronic media all go hand in hand, so opportunities are coming from all directions we need to create our best.

Armaan or Amaal who is more easy-going and fun-loving?

Amaal and Armaan both are very funny. Amaal has great comic timing. While Armaan is superb in dubbing, he can module his voice. He can create funny dialogues and can leave you in splits.

What is your take on the remixes?