Baseer Ali's eviction has left not just his fans and followers but even celebs ruffled. From Prince Narula and Rahul Vaidya to Gauahar Khan, many have expressed their shock over his ouster from the house. What's more? Even Abhishek Bajaj's team and Amaal Malik's social media page have condemned the 'unfair' elimination.

Baseer, known for winning Splitsvilla and emerging as the runner-up in Ace of Space and Roadies, was touted as the strongest contestant inside the house. The contestant with one of the highest social media followings inside the house enjoyed a massive fanbase outside; he was seen as a sure-shot finalist.

Baseer Ali's eviction has triggered sharp reactions from celebs. Let's take a look at some of them.

Amaal Mallik's page: "What happened was unbelievable and absolutely shocking. @Baseer_Bob, one of the most deserving players, didn't get the chance he deserved. His eviction was unbelievable. Baseer and Amaal weren't just players...they were allies who understood the game and had each other's backs. Team Amaal Mallik stands with him, always," the social media post read.

Abhishek Bajaj's team: Even Bajaj's page, who is a contestant inside the house, was seen taking a strong stand. "Makers are really playing so dirty first they evict Baseer, than they try to portray wrong image of Abhishek by bringing his personal life, we need to speak against wrong everything is not for trp makers. PUBLIC DEMANDS BASEER."

Rahul Vaidya: Once a contestant on Bigg Boss, the singer wrote, "I felt bad that baseer got out so early. I think there are many undeserving ones inside and the deserving one went out. If he had any strong opponent he would have been in top2. But unfortunately uske koi bade mudde bane hi nahi. Bad luck buddy. All the best."

Gauahar Khan: "Well played baseer and Nehal! U made ur mark #bb19," the diva wrote.

Zeeshan Quadri: Zeeshan, who was ousted from the show in a shocking elimination, said that he expected Baseer to be a finalist.

Prince Narula: The former Bigg Boss winner reacted to Baseer's eviction news a few hours prior than the actual announcement. "I was watching Bigg Boss only for Baseer. Agar yeh news actually mein sach hai ki Baseer ko bahar nikaal diya hai... votes se toh woh bahar nahi jaa sakta kisi bhi haalat mein. Trend kar raha tha woh. Aur hum Roadies wale waise bhi kabhi bahar jaldi jaate nahi hai. So, agar nikaal diya hai toh saazish se nikaal diya hai usko. Flop season kar denge yeh kyunki uske ilawa koi khiladi tha bhi nahi," he lashed out.

