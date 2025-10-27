Baseer Ali's eviction from Bigg Boss 19 has shocked one and all. Even though Baseer was not at the top of his game, he still was far more active than many other housemates. Not just the MTV face himself; all the contestants inside the house were also shocked with his eviction. And social media was left enraged with the whole charade.

Several twitter trends called his eviction 'unfair' and 'Public Demands Baseer' also started trending, urging makers to bring him back. Let's take a look at some of the comments.

Social media reactions

"Baseer Ali has won the hearts of millions of people. He has always kept his point in front and has not bowed down to anyone. He has kept his head high," wrote a social media user.

After BASEER Ali Unfair Eviction , Farrhana Bhatt Ran To The Door And Hugged BASEER Ali Tightly And Nehal Was Standing There, Completely Emotionally And Speechless ????



Last Bahana Moment ??



"Little do they realise... they became the leads of fanfiction, the unintended stars of endless "BaHana" stories. Meanwhile, the real main character in the hearts of countless shippers. Goodbye and all the best, Baseer," another social media user wrote.

He has always kept his point in front and has not bowed down to anyone. He has kept his head high.

"The makers have played a dirty game with Bob, first his screen time was reduced, then he was not given any feedback, then the makers hyped up the so-called hashtags which was not necessary and in the end they evicted bob," read a comment.

"He has always kept his point in front and has not bowed down to anyone. He has kept his head high. #BaseerAli #BaseerBob #BiggBoss19 BRING BACK BASEER ALI," another comment read.

"This wasn't about votes. It was unfair, planned eviction," a user wrote.

"Since day 1 #BaseerAli was IGNORED, if he would have got the attention which he is getting since this WKV then today #BaseerBob would have been the FINALISTS today. PUBLIC DEMANDS BASEER is an emotion," another user commented.

"There was no need for double eviction. It was all planned to evict him from the house," one more of the comments read.