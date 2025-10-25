This week remained a week of drama and high voltage emotions inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. From Farhana – Tanya Mittal's budding friendship to Tanya – Neelam's cold war; Baseer and Nehal's love angle to Malti's new friendship with Gaurav Khanna; the reality show saw temperament flying all around. And now, its time for Salman Khan to com on the Weekend Ka Vaar and give his piece of mind to the contestants.

Schools Mridul

Salman Khan is seen schooling Mridul Tiwari over twisting Tanya Mittal's words in front of the housemates. Salman tells Tiwari that whatever Mittal said was in his own favour and for the betterment of his game. Mridul, however, rebutted and said that she was speaking ill about everyone. To this, Khan shot back and asked whether he has never spoken about anyone behind their back, pointing out to Gaurav Khanna.

Warns Farhana

Salman is also seen reprimanding Farhana Bhatt over instigating others. He slams her for poking everyone in the house. When the Kashmir girl smiles over his statements, Khan sternly warns her not to cross the line.

Nehal – Baseer evicted?

For this week's nominations; Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama, Mridul Tiwari and Gaurav Khanna were nominated by the housemates. There have been reports of Nehal Chudasama getting the least amount of votes. BB Khabri has reported that Nehal has been evicted from the show after getting the lowest votes.

However, the other shocker is the report of Baseer too getting evicted. In a twist of double eviction, Nehal and Baseer, both have reportedly been evicted. However, some reports have also claimed that Baseer has been sent to the secret room to observe the housemates behind his back.