Baseer Ali's eviction from Bigg Boss 19 house left everyone shocked. Not just the housemates, the audience of Bigg Boss was in for a shock too with the unceremonious exit. Several celebs have taken to social media to question his unfair eviction, and his fans are still reeling under the shock. However, for Baseer, the setback hasn't deterred his spirits.

Baseer has been busy giving interviews and receiving a lot of love from the interviewers, fans, followers, and social media ever since his exit. From her relationship with Nehal Chudasama, Amaal's emotional state, lack of votes, and more, the 'Splitsvilla' winner has spilled the beans on just about everything. Let's take a look.

On lack of votes

Calling his eviction over lack of votes "unfair," Baseer flaunted his social media story reach to the interviewers. One could clearly see 2 million people having seen his Instagram story. "The thing that they said, that you have been evicted because of lack of votes, is pure bulls**t. When I came out and checked my social media, the numbers speak for themselves, and the statistics are right in front of us," he said in an interview.

The Roadies star further questioned how he could get evicted due to lack of votes in the very same week when he received 'Boss of the Week' and 'Mantri of the Week.'

Love angle with Nehal Chudasama

Talking about whether there is a future with Nehal outside the house, Baseer said that there was never any "love" between them. He added that he was linked to everyone in the house and it was Nehal who had feelings for him. However, he added that they would just remain friends and cordial outside the house.

Amaal guided off camera by Bigg Boss

Baseer revealed that Amaal was called to the confession room after his dad came on the show. He revealed how Bigg Boss helped him, consoled him, and told him to find someone he could talk to. Amaal took Baseer's name, and the reality star was always there for him. However, Ali maintained that he never received any guidance on Weekend Ka Vaar or at any other point on his game play. But he did get called out every time he made some mistake.

