Shehbaz Badesha has whipped up a storm on social media with his statement on Sidharth Shukla. The Bigg Boss 19 contestant, in a moment of candidness, said that Sidharth Shukla fans will always save him from eliminations. His statement came after Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama were evicted from the house due to the least amount of votes.

Shehbaz's statement

Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar also said that Shehbaz has been playing a very sly game and hasn't been nominated even once ever since he has come to the show. Post that, Shehnaaz Gill's brother was seen saying that even he would like to see his fate after he gets nominated. He then said that all the fans of Sidharth Shukla are with him.

Some have called his statement a reality, some honest, and some overconfident. Let's take a look at some of the comments.

Social media irked

"WHATTT? None of Sidharth Shukla's fans supporting him. He needs a reality check," a social media user said.

"Yeh itna confident, I mean delusional kaise hai?" another social media user asked.

"Why do you want to use the fans of a person who is no more? Just for clout!" read a comment.

"Lowlife parasite," another comment read.

"Real Shukla fans shouldn't vote for this man," a user wrote.

"Shehnaaz never mentions Sid for her personal gain and this one is taking advantage of people's emotions," another user commented on the clip.

"He knows Shehnaaz fans can't save him thus naming Sidharth Shukla," read a comment.

"Why is he mentioning someone who is no more, Badesha no fan following, no credibility and is a liability for the show," another comment read.