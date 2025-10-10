Shehbaz Badesha is one of the most active and entertaining housemates this season. Shehnaaz Gill's brother joined Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 as a wild card entry. And ever since, there has been no stopping the Punjabi munda. Even though Shehbaz was defeated by Mridul Tiwari for the competition to enter the house, he was later sent to the reality show as a wildcard contestant.

Shehbaz calls himself a failure

In a recent episode, Shehbaz had told Mridul that he might be a failure inside the house but outside the house, he himself is a failure. "Asli life bahar hai, main bahar ki life main fail hoon. Fail hoon, kuch nahi kar paaya. Log hamesha mujhe kehte hain main behan ki kamayi pe palta hoon. Haan, main palta hoon bro," he said.

(The real life is outside. I am a failure in the real life. Couldn't do anything. People keep saying that I am living off on my sister's income. Yes, that's true). He also added that even Shehnaaz's fan club keeps telling him in the comments section about how he is surviving on her money. He added that he might be taking money from Shehnaaz but the day she would tell him to jump off a cliff, he would do that without asking her a second time.

Shehnaz pens emotional note

Now, moved by his words, Shehnaaz has penned an emotional note for her brother. "You always protect me from every evil, and you're always so protective of me. The world doesn't even know all that you do for me, but I'll keep doing everything for you my whole life..." she wrote on social media.

This comes barely a few days after she had posted about how she is loving being questioned about her brother ever since he has gone into the reality show.