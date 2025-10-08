Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha, has emerged as one of the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 19. Salman Khan also praised the wild card entrant for waking up the house with his entry. Now, in a recent interview, Shehbaaz has revealed that it is true that he lives on his sister's income. Badesha responded to the "Behen Ki Kamayi Pe Palta Hai" comment made everywhere.

Shehbaaz was speaking to the housemates when he said that people have a life outside but he doesn't. He mentioned how he doesn't do anything for a living and even Shehnaaz's fans write on social media that he is living off her money. The Punjabi munda accepted the allegations and said that he doesn't have anyone else.

Shehbaz was praising Mridul when he said that he has failed in real life but Mridul is a success in the outside world. He also said that he might be living on Shehnaaz's money but if she would ever tell him to jump off from a cliff, he would do it in a heartbeat. Shehnaaz Gill became a household name when she participated in Bigg Boss 13.

Gill was recently speaking to the media where she praised his work inside the Salman Khan hosted reality show. "Feeling so blessed and proud when media asks me about my brother and his game in BB-19," she said sharing a clip of being interviewed about her brother.

"People are comparing me with Shehnaaz. However, I don't mind that as she's my own sister, my own blood," Shehbaz had said in an interview. He had also added that the contestants inside the house doesn't matter to him. He said that he wants to impress and win the hearts of the audience watching the show.