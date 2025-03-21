Popular singer Amaal Mallik took to social media on Thursday to share a shocking statement, revealing that he has been diagnosed with clinical depression. In a lengthy note, he disclosed that his parents were responsible for the rift between him and his younger brother, singer Armaan Malik.

Despite these issues, Amaal clarified that his bond with Armaan remains unchanged. He wrote, "Nothing changes between us brothers. Armaan and I are one, and nothing can come between us." This statement came hours after he posted—and later deleted—a note on Instagram in which he blamed "the actions of my parents" for creating distance between him and his brother.

In the now-deleted post, Amaal expressed his frustration, saying, "My brother and I have worked hard to change the narrative of being labeled as 'XYZ's nephew or son' to becoming who we are today. The journey has been incredible for both of us, but my parents' actions have driven a wedge between us, leaving a deep scar on my heart."

He further accused his parents of robbing him of his peace, announcing that his relationship with his family would now be strictly professional. He wrote, "Today, I stand at a point where I have been robbed of my peace, emotionally drained, and perhaps even financially affected—but that's the least of my concerns. What truly matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these circumstances. Yes, I take responsibility for my actions, but my self-worth has been diminished countless times by the actions of those closest to me, who have taken pieces of my soul."

Amaal also expressed his pain and sacrifices over the years: "I've reached a point where I can no longer stay silent about the suffering I've endured. For years, I have been made to feel like I am less, despite spending days and nights working tirelessly to create a safe life for others. I have sacrificed my dreams, only to be spoken down to and questioned about my worth. I have poured my blood, sweat, and tears into composing each of the 126 melodies I've released over the last decade."

Amaal Mallik Opens Up About Depression, Deletes Post

Following his emotional revelation, Amaal later posted another message on Instagram stories, requesting privacy for his family: "Thank you for the love and support. It truly means a lot, but I request media portals not to harass my family. Please don't sensationalize or give negative headlines to my vulnerability—it's a request. It took a lot for me to open up, and this is a very difficult time for me. I will always love my family, but for now, from a distance. Nothing changes between us brothers—Armaan and I are one, and nothing can come between us. Love & Peace."

After Amaal's revelation, his mother, Jyoti Malik, responded briefly, asking the media to stay out of the matter. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, "I don't think you (the media) need to be involved in all this. Whatever he has posted is his choice. I am sorry. Thank you."