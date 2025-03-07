Punjab's popular singer and actor, Shehnaaz Gill, rose to fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss 13. The diva made headlines for her alleged relationship with co-contestant Sidharth Shukla. They were often seen together at events, and their adorable chemistry and public displays of affection captured fans' hearts. Several fan pages dedicated to "SidNaaz" eagerly anticipated their marriage.

However, fate had other plans, as Sidharth tragically passed away on 2 September 2021.

Since then, Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has come a long way—from her reality show journey to making a mark in Bollywood.

Shehnaaz Gill mocks entrepreneur's request to cast her in haircare brand

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill faced criticism after a video of her conversation with an entrepreneur went viral.

In the video, which is now circulating on the internet, a woman approaches Shehnaaz, requesting her to be the face of her haircare brand. The woman mentioned that she has been trying to contact Shehnaaz for a long time regarding the opportunity.

However, Shehnaaz's response caught many people's attention. After listening to the woman's request, Shehnaaz said, "Shayad ye brand ke liye collab karna chahti hain. Aapke paas paise hain mujhe dene ke liye?" (Perhaps you want to collaborate with the brand? Do you have money to pay me?).

When the woman assured her that she had the necessary funds, Shehnaaz replied, "You can't afford me easily," before directing her to speak with her manager, saying, "Wo raha mera manager, you can talk to him. Usse baat kijiye, it's very important haan."

Netizens slammed Shehnaaz for her arrogance and attitude, calling her response unprofessional.

A user commented, "For the first time in my life, I didn't like her attitude."

While another wrote, "Yah jab kuchh nahin thi na tab bhi ismein bahut ghamand tha ab to thodi bahut Ban bhi gai hai to ab to bahut hi ghamand Karti hogi" (Even when she was nothing, she had a lot of attitude, and now that she's become a star, her attitude has increased even more).

Another wrote, "Not appropriate even as a joke."

"Arrogant woman," a netizen stated.

Work front

Shehnaaz was last seen in the music video Sajna Ve Sajna. The song, sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Divya Kumar, garnered millions of views online, with Shehnaaz showcasing her sizzling dance moves.