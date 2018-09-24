Chiyaan Vikram's Saamy 2 aka Saamy Square has got a good start at the Tamil Nadu box office. In the first weekend, it has made an above-average collection despite getting mixed reviews from the critics.

Saamy 2 was released to a huge hype in over 350 screens in Tamil Nadu on 21 September. As the movie had a positive pre-release talk, it registered good occupancy rates in theatres, translating into a good business on its first day.

Saamy Square grossed Rs 6.05 crore on the first day. With the movie getting mixed reviews, the industry insider expected the collection to drop significantly on its day, but the film managed to perform well by raking in Rs 4.03 crore to take its total tally to Rs 10.08 crore.

On Sunday, Saamy 2 performed better than the previous day as it collected around Rs 5 crore. The first weekend total collection of the film, which has Keerthy Suresh in the female lead, stands at Rs 15.08 crore. Please note that these are estimated numbers and not given by the makers of the film.

Coming to the Chennai box office, the movie has grossed over Rs 1.90 crore. The collection remained stable for all three days.

However, the challenge for Saamy Square is to retain the momentum on the weekdays. This week, Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is hitting the screens. It has to be seen how the Vikram-starrer performs after the release of the multi-starrer new flick.