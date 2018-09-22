The second trailer from Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has hit the internet with a bang on Saturday, 22 September. With five days to for the film's release, the promo sets expectations right, while piquing the viewers' interest around the content. [Scroll down for the trailer]

The trailer clearly tells that violence rules the movie with gunshots heard every few seconds. It shows that the movie deals with the battle among the brothers along with a cop to occupy the throne of veteran gangster Senapathi (Prakash Raj).

Arvind Swami (Varadan), Simbu (Ethi), Arun Vijay (Thyagu) will be seen as Sethupathi's sons. Vijay Sethupathi, Jyothika, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aishwarya Rajesh and others are in the cast.

The video is centred around Arvind Swami, Simbu, Arun Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. Jyothika and a few others are seen in the trailer.

The clip gives hints about the conflict and raises the question about who will be the hero and villain in the film. The trailer is neatly packed with interesting moments in the Tamil flick, which is being dubbed in Telugu as Nawab.

Last but not the least, AR Rahman's background is one of the major highlights of the film.

