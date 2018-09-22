Chiyaan Vikram's Saamy 2 aka Saamy Square has taken a good opening at the box office, but it hasn't been able to surpass the opening-day collection of Sivakarthikeyan's recent movie Seema Raja.

Released in over 350 screens, Saamy 2 has created quite a buzz. The success of its previous instalment had made the viewers pin high hopes on the film. The response for the advance booking for tickets was not bad, which was an indication that the flick would register a good occupancy rate.

As expected, Saamy 2 opened well across Tamil Nadu on Friday, 21 September. The early estimations say that the Vikram-starrer has grossed around Rs 65 lakh at the Chennai box office and about Rs 6.5 crore in the state.

Whereas Seema Raja had grossed over Rs 10 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office. The Sivakarthikeyan and Samantha's film raked in Rs 97 lakh alone from the Chennai centres.

Saamy 2 has taken a decent opening in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The movie has been simultaneously released in overseas centres and it is expected to do well during the weekend.

On its first day, the worldwide gross is estimated to be over Rs 12 crore.

Meanwhile, Saamy 2, which has Keerthy Suresh in the female lead, has opened to a mixed response. The lack of freshness in the content has turned out to be a major drawback of the Hari-directorial movie.

It is expected to perform better in B and C centres, whereas the collections in urban centres are likely to be below-average.