We have heard of many crazy fans theory however the one you are about to read is not just crazy but interesting too. Eagled-eyed fans have come up with similarities between KGF 2 and Prabhas' upcoming flick Saalar, directed by Prashanth Neel.

Some predict that Saalar is KGF 3. So how did they arrive at this? Remember the young boy Farmaan in KGF 2 who idolizes Rocky Bhai? He is likely to be the connection between the two stories. Farmaan fights Adheera and dies in the battle however when Rocky brings his dead body, the face is covered. Fans are predicting thatFarmaan is Prabhas in Saalar.

How did they arrive at this theory? The talisman which Yash wore in KGF 2 is seen around Prabhas' neck in Saalar posters. And it's not just that, Eswari Rao who played Farhaan's mother in KGF 2 is also Prabhas' mother in Saalar.

Things are about to get even crazier so read with caution! Fans also predict a possible KGF Universe in which Rocky Bhai and Saalar will join hands to take on the villains. And some even predict that the Universe will also have Prashanth's debut film Ugramm's hero Srimurali joining the team.

Are the two films connected? Is Prashanth trying to create a parallel universe with his characters? The team is yet to comment on any of these speculations but fans are already on cloud nine with these theories.

Well, that sounds interesting and we hope Prashanth takes some cues from these stupendous theories to create more onscreen extravaganza. Interestingly, the film's lead man broke his silence on KGF 3 in a recent interview with a leading daily. He admitted that the team already discussed a possible third collaboration and they even brainstormed a few high octane sequences.

"Already we have thought of a lot of scenes, me and Prashanth. There are a lot of things that we couldn't do in Chapter 2. So we know there are a lot of possibilities, a lot of kick-a** scenes are there," he was quoted saying but clarified that it is just a thought and nothing more has moved beyond.

Meanwhile, as of Tuesday, KGF Chapter 2 has earned an impressive 936 crore at the box office and is inching towards the Rs.1,000-crore mark.

