Rocking Star Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 conquering every territory across the country. The movie has shattered over 29 records in six days and become the second biggest commercial hit in the post-pandemic era.

KGF 2 is now in seventh place in the list of all-time highest-grossing movies in India. The movie has minted over Rs 670 crore at the worldwide box office. The Yash-starrer is expected to cross Rs 850-crore mark by the end of this weekend.

Trade experts say that KGF 2 has the potential to shatter the box office records of Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 969.06) and Secret Superstar (Rs 966.86 crore). However, people are closely watching whether the Yash-starrer has the potential to enter Rs 1000-crore club after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Dangal and RRR.

Check Out the List of Top 10 All Time Highest Grossing Indian Movies:

Si Movie Name Year of Release Language (s) Collection 1 Dangal 2016 Hindi ₹2,024 crore (US$311 million) 2 Baahubali 2: The Conclusion 2017 Telugu

Tamil ₹1,810 crore (US$278 million) 3 RRR * 2022 Telugu ₹1,091.9 crore (US$140 million) 4 Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2015 Hindi ₹969.06 crore (US$150 million) 5 Secret Superstar 2017 Hindi ₹966.86 crore (US$154 million) 6 PK 2014 Hindi ₹854 crore (US$120 million) 7 2.0 2018 Tamil ₹655.81 crore (US$86 million)–₹800 crore (US$100 million) 8 Baahubali: The Beginning 2015 Telugu

Tamil ₹650 crore (US$101 million) 9 K.G.F: Chapter 2 2022 Kannada ₹625 crore (US$82 million) 10 Sultan 2016 Hindi ₹623.33 crore (US$93 million)

The movie had occupied the top place at the box office in every state in the opening weekend except for Tamil Nadu as Vijay's Beast remained at the numero uno place.

However, KGF 2 has now landed in the top place from Monday (April 19), pushing Beast to the second place. In the opening weekend, it had only collected Rs 23+ crore. It now looks like the movie would cross over Rs 50-crore mark by this weekend.

In Karnataka, the movie, which also has Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in the leads, has reportedly made over Rs 100 crore while it is inching towards reaching Rs 100-crore mark.