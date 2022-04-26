Yash's KGF: Chapter 2, like its predecessor, has become the pride of Sandalwood. The movie, originally planned in Kannada and later dubbed into other languages, has turned out to be the all-time biggest hit in the Kannada film industry in terms of collection.

13 Days Collection

By the end of day 13 (Tuesday), KGF 2 is predicted to cross Rs 950-crore mark and likely to reach come close to Rs 960 crore. It means the movie just needs Rs 40 crore to create history, thereby becoming the first movie made in Karnataka to reach Rs 1000-crore mark and the fourth movie in the history of the Indian cinema to achieve this feat after Dangal (lifetime collection: Rs 2,024 crore), Baahubali 2 (lifetime collection: Rs 1,810 crore) and RRR (Rs 1091.9 crore).

KGF 2 Worldwide Collection (Area Wise Break Up for 12 days)

The movie, from its five versions (Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam) has minted over Rs 157 crore in Karnataka alone. This is the highest-grossing movie in the state. In Andhra and Telangana, it has raked in around Rs 113 crore. In Tamil Nadu, it has earned Rs 63 crore while earning Rs 52 crore in Kerala.

The movie has collected Rs 385 crore from South India alone. From the rest of the country, KGF 2 has made a business of Rs 382 crore. Prashanth Neel's creation has garnered a total of Rs 767 crore from the Indian market.

In the overseas centres, the mega-budget movie has amassed over Rs 160 crore taking the film's worldwide collection in 12 days to Rs 927 crore. It has to be seen whether the Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer will breach into Rs 1000-crore mark by the end of its two-week run in theatres.