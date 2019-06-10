The makers of Prabhas' upcoming movie Saaho, which is set to hit screens on August 15, have finally released the first look poster of Shraddha Kapoor and announced the date of its teaser launch.

With barely two months left for the release of Saaho, the fans of Prabhas across the globe are eagerly waiting to see its teaser. There were rumours last week that T-Series, which is presenting its Hindi version, is releasing its first look video with its recent Bollywood release Bharat starring Salman as Eid treat on June 5. When it did not happen, the disappointed fans kept on asking the makers about its launch date.

The makers of Saaho, who sensed the growing impatience of Prabhas's fans, took to the Twitter page of UV Creations and announced the date of its teaser launch. They posted, "The big revelation about the year's biggest action thriller from India. Enter the world of SAAHO with the Teaser on 13th June. Experience it in theatres from 14th June! #SaahoTeaser #15AugWithSaaho."

Along with this announcement, the producers of Saaho also release the first look of Shraddha Kapoor to pique the excitement among the audience. This poster is fully loaded with action and intensity and the actress looks fierce, holding a gun. Her look went viral on social media soon after it was launched.

Saaho is one of the most anticipated films of 2019. Prabhas, who enjoys pan India appeal is playing the lead role and he is paired alongside Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor. It also has an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma.

Saaho is a high octane action thriller that is made with a whopping budget of Rs 300 crore. It is directed by Sujeeth, produced by UV Creations and presented by T-Series. The movie is being shot in three languages Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously and will be released in the cinema halls on the Independence day.