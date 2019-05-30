Recent developments have created a kind of confusion and tension among rebel star Prabhas' fans, who are worried over whether they would delay the release of his upcoming film Saaho in theatres.

The massive success of the Baahubali franchise has generated a huge hype and curiosity about Prabhas' next outing Saaho. Adding to its hysteria are its promos, which have kept the filmgoers on a tenterhook. Prabhas recently released a poster on his Instagram page and announced that the film will hit the screens on August 15. But the names of musician and action director were missing in the poster.

Minutes after Prabhas' post, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy‏ announced that they walked out of Saaho. They tweeted, "We wish to inform all our fans that Shankar Ehsaan Loy have opted out of composing the music for #Saaho here's wishing #Prabhas @Sujeetsign #Vamsi #Pramod #Shyam all the luck for the film :)"

UV Creations also confirmed the news and wished them. After Shankar Ehsaan Loy, the producers also tweeted, "Thank you @ShankarEhsanLoy for all the support.. Means a lot. One of the nicest people to work with. Looking forward to working with you all soon. #Saaho."

Neither the music directors, nor the production revealed the reason for this sudden development, but their mutual wishes did not create any fuss over it. However, with barely two and a half months left for the release of Saaho, this announcement created a panic among Prabhas' fans. They are left with the question of whether this development would delay its release.

Many fans kept on asking SKN aka Srinivas, who is very close to production, about the problem with Saaho. A fan named Aieshu Prabha (@AieshuP) tweeted, "Brother Kennybates and music directors names Enduku veyadam ledu posters lo.. Emina problem aa sir team lo ."

SKN responded to the fan and made it clear that there are no problems or confusion in the team of Saaho. The publicist-turned-producer, tweeted, "Team lo problem output lo confusion unte week by week Release date posters enduku istaru bro, be happy no worries feel the magic on 15th August."

However, SKN has been trying his best to clear the air surrounding the release of Saaho, but it may not be enough for the massive fan following of Prabhas. The makers of the movie have to take some steps to clear the confusion and tensions among Prabhas fans.