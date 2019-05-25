While fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite star Prabhas in Saaho, the film's release date reportedly might get pushed.

It has been reported that the makers of Saaho feel that the film's VFX work might not be completed in the planned time. Being a highly VFX-driven film, Saaho might not get released on August 15.

"There are high chances that the release of Saaho might get deferred. The movie has extremely heavy VFX heavy there is still too much work pending. Hence, the makers feel that it is highly unlikely to meet its deadline," Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying.

The report further stated that as they might miss out on the Independence Day release, Saaho may have its new release date around Dussehra.

"Yes, they want to schedule a date this year itself. However, considering that they will miss out on the Independence Day holiday, they are keen on taking advantage of the occasion of Navratri. So the release may get pushed to Dussehra," the source told the publication.

Earlier, a new poster of the film was released that made fans even more curious about Saaho. A rumour of Salman Khan playing a cameo in the Prabhas starrer had further raised the excitement, but the producer had soon rubbished the buzz.

Apart from Prabhas, Saaho also features Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mandira Bedi and Neil Nitin Mukesh among others.

After the humongous success of Baahuabli series, fans are excited to see Prabhas in a whole new avatar. Although not many details about the film is known yet, the posters suggest that it will have a lot of action and thrill.