There were reports that Salman Khan was approached for a cameo in Prabhas' action-packed film Saaho. It was reported that Salman's close friend Neil Nitin Mukesh had suggested the makers of the film to approach the Dabangg Khan for a special appearance. However, there's no truth to these rumours.

According to reports, Saaho director Sujeeth has rubbished the reports of Salman sharing screen with Baahubali star. He reportedly said that they have not even approached Salman to play a cameo in the film.

While fans were quite excited about watching Salman and Prabhas in the same frame, it looks like they will have to wait for some more time till the collaboration finally happens.

Saaho, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, is in its post-production stage and the makers will soon be completing the remaining part of it.

The makers of Saaho recently released the official poster of the film, which left the fans wanting for more. The release date of the film has also been announced that is August 15. Directed by Sujeeth, the film also features Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday and Mahesh Manjrekar, among others.