Actor Prabhas, who had announced that he will surprise his fans, has finally released the official poster of his upcoming movie Saaho on Instagram and announced the release date of the highly anticipated film.

Prabhas had created his Instagram account on April 10 and shared a couple of unseen photos of his last outing - Baahubali 2. He had not shared anything related to his upcoming movie Saaho in more than a month. Hence, his fans desperately wanted him to release something from this movie.

The Baahubali actor took his Instagram page on Monday to announce that he had a surprise waiting for his fans on Tuesday. All his followers were thrilled over his video message in which he was seen saying, "Hello Darlings! How are you? Tomorrow, I have a surprise for you. Check out my Instagram account."

As promised, Prabhas took to his Instagram account on Tuesday morning to release the official poster of Saaho and announced its release date. The actor captioned it, "Here it is darlings, for all of you... The new official poster of my next film Saaho. See you in theatres on 15th August! #15AugWithSaaho @officialsaahomovie @sujeethsign @shraddhakapoor @uvcreationsofficial @tseries.official."

Saaho is a high octane action thriller which is produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth. The movie features an ensemble cast of Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma.

The huge success of Baahubali films has generated a massive hype for Saaho and Prabhas fans have been eagerly waiting for its release. Earlier, the makers released a series Shades of Saaho, which received wide appreciation from all the quarters. The high octane stunts shown in these making videos doubled the curiosity of viewers, who are not thrilled to hear about its release date.

