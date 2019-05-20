Actor Prabhas, who has promised Saaho surprise for his fans tomorrow, may release a poster featuring him kissing Shraddha Kapoor on his Instagram page, according to a source close to him.

Prabhas shared a video message on his Instagram account for his fans in which the Baahubali actor was seen saying, "Hello Darlings! How are you? Tomorrow, I have a surprise for you. Check out my Instagram account." All his fans are pretty much thrilled over his announcement.

While the makers of Saaho have kept it under wraps, sources close to Prabhas stated that he might reveal a poster or make an announcement about a guest appearance.

"The poster will feature a kissing scene with Shraddha Kapoor. We need to see what he will finally release," the source told IBTimes, when asked about Prabhas' surprise.

The source added, "Prabhas had planned to release this surprise last week, but it did not happen. He is now set to treat his fans with the Saaho surprise on Tuesday afternoon. Actually, he had planned to release something on May 23. But he changed the date due to the announcement of the election results."

It was reported that Saaho will hit the screens on August 15. Now the actor is set to reveal its official date. "He is likely to announce its release date by this week and will also kick-start the promotions soon. The makers have told that Saaho will hit the screens in the mid of August, but they are yet to finalise a date. There might also be a delay in it," the source told IBTimes India.

Prabhas has a huge fan base in Karnataka, as a result of which the movie will also have it's Kannada version. "The makers have also planned to dub and release in Kannada too. But there are restrictions on dubbing in Kannada. Though there is relaxation on it in recent months, but it needs to be seen," added the source.