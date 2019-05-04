The shooting of Saaho seems to be far from over as its hero Prabhas is rumoured to be not happy with the outcome of an important portion in the multilingual film. The latest buzz is that the Baahubali star has asked for some changes and re-shooting of some portions in the flick.

Telugu media is abuzz with the rumours of Saaho team is expected go to Abu Dhabi to re-shoot the scenes. It is also said that Prabhas suggested improvisation of some sequences and the team is likely to wrap up the shooting in the next few weeks.

Saaho is scheduled for release on 15 August to coincide with the Independence Day celebration. The team will have to complete the post-production works in the next three months failing which the release might be delayed.

Apart from the changes suggested by Prabhas, the team also has to complete patchworks in Hyderabad.

The Sujeeth-directorial is heavy on VFX scenes and action sequences. The makers hired international technicians to film the action portions.

Saaho is the first movie of Prabhas to release after his magnum opus Baahubali 2. With the Telugu actor acclaiming national fame, the makers of his latest flick decided to make it in global standards in multiple languages.

The movie, which has Shraddha Kapoor playing the female lead, will simultaneously release in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil. It is made with the budget of Rs 300 crore.