The makers of director Sujeeth's Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, are said to have planned to release its teaser with Salman Khan's Bharat on June 5 as the Eid treat for filmgoers.

The producers recently announced that Saaho would release in the cinema halls on August 15. They have released some posters and a couple of making videos - Shades of Saaho Chapter 1 and two. These promos have stunned the film goers and left them demanding more. All these promos have received a massive response and generated a huge expectation and curiosity about the film.

Now, all eyes are on the launch of Saaho teaser. The buzz in the social media is that its first look video is released with Salman Khan's much-awaited Hindi film Bharat, which is set to hit the screens on June 5. The reason for this rumour is simple. Bharat is produced by T-Series, which is also presenting the Hindi version of Saaho. This fueled the speculation that the banner might release it with Hindi movie.

A movie buff named Raghu Nandan Reddy‏ tweeted, "#Prabhas's PAN India magnum opus #Saaho's teaser likely to release on 5th June. The teaser is said to be attached to #Bharat which is releasing this Wednesday Hitting the screens WW on 15th August in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil & Malayalam."

Another film goer named Minar Ahmed @minarahmed10 tweeted, "@TSeries & @UV_Creations unveil the teaser of #saaho in Eid n attach it to the prints of #bharat it would give more boost to #saaho @AAFilmsIndia ...@KomalNahta @VishekC."

But a source close to Prabhas denies the reports about the teaser launch of Saaho. The makers do not have any such plans. "The makers have not planned the release of Saaho teaser. So it is not releasing during Eid. It might hit the internet a couple of weeks after the Ramadan," the source told IBTimes India.

Meanwhile, the source revealed that there might be an announcement about the cameo role. "Saaho will have a special appearance of a popular star, who they have not yet finalized. They are still in talks with stars. If everything is finalized. They may announce it during this Eid," the source told IBTimes India.

Saaho is sci-fi action thriller made with a whopping budget of Rs 300 crore. Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are playing the lead roles and Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay and Jackie Shroff are in supporting roles in this Sujeeth directorial. UV Creations is bankrolling this trilingual film, which is simultaneously shot and released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.