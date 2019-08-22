With barely a few days left for their most anticipated film to release, the team of Saaho, including Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh, visited the sets of the Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film. Archana Puran Singh took to Instagram to give us a sneak peek into the fun they all had.

In one of the pictures, Archana seems to have been bowled over by superstar Prabhas' humility as she wrote, "Prabhas is the sweetest superstar...❤ I told him you're the "shyest" superstar I've ever met. He smiled shyly at the compliment. And stood with me for photographs as if "I" was doing "HIM" a favor!"

Sharing more pictures with Prabhas, Shraddha and Neil, Archana wrote, "When #Bahubali met #gafoorbhai @__the_kapil_sharma_show_ #tkss #saaho @shraddhakapoor @actorprabhas @neilnitinmukesh @kapilsharma #aboutlastnighttkss #laughterislife @banijayasia @sonytvofficial "

Wearing a sequined white gown with beautiful earrings, Archana herself looked like a million bucks. Archana's clothes on the show have garnered a lot of attention.

In an Instagram video, Archana has revealed how and from where she gets those beautiful gowns, jewellery and sandals from. She took to Instagram and wrote, "New York Diaries Day 2: kitne log (of course mostly female) poochhte hain ki aap apne show ki dresses kahan se laati hain? So here's a glimpse of where I shop from #tkss #mystylistmacys #newyorkshoppingspree My personal stylist Olena has kept these gowns and dresses aside ...ek mahine pehle se woh ek ek karke mere liye dresses collect kar rahi thi so that I can just walk in and try them out... Not just dresses, she's kept shoes, sandals, jewellery also picked out and ready. Sweet. And hard working. Efficient. Just the way I like my people to be. And how I also try to be. Always. #lovemywork #shoppingforworkclothes"

Archana recently opened up about how she was brought on-board when Sidhu had left. Archana said in an interview with DNA, "When Sidhu went away for about two weeks, Kapil called me for two episodes. When he had to leave again for his election campaign, I was called for a couple of episodes. I was excited to be back because the backstage and onstage teams are pretty much the same as Comedy Circus. It was a sort of reunion and a lot of comfort working with Kapil and the team."