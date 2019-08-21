It has been months since Archana Puran Singh replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu on the Kapil Sharma Show and now looking back, it is hard to remember that Archana wasn't a part of the show at one point. Archana had replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu following his comments on the Pulwama attack martyrs that had sparked a nationwide outrage.

There were reports of Salman Khan, who is the co-producer of the show this year, having asked Sidhu to lay low and not be a part of the show till the outrage dies down, but, with time, Archana settled in the show leaving no scope for Sidhu to come back. Talking about Salman, Archana recently revealed how unperturbed he is about his stardom and can take a joke on his failed films and himself.

Archana told DNA, "As a producer, Salman does not come to the set every day. He came for the promotions of his film Bharat and we saw each other at the time. But, yes, working with him means there's the comfort of having somebody who is an old friend. We have known each other for years. So, it's like working in a company that your friend owns; there is always security, knowing that you're in safe hands. And Salman is such a good-hearted human being. He is the most chilled-out actor and takes jokes on himself so well. In an industry where egos are so big, there are very few actors who can take the failure of a film and laugh at themselves."

Talking about how she was brought on-board the Kapil Sharma Show, Singh revealed, "When Sidhu went away for about two weeks, Kapil called me for two episodes. When he had to leave again for his election campaign, I was called for a couple of episodes. I was excited to be back because the backstage and onstage teams are pretty much the same as Comedy Circus."