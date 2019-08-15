The upcoming episode of the Kapil Sharma Show is a guaranteed laugh riot. The episode will have Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan and John Abraham on the show promoting their film Batla House. Sony TV has shared a sneak peek from the episode and we just can't contain our excitement.

Kapil Sharma asked John that despite him eating a lot the food, it doesn't pile up on his stomach, while even if they eat little, it leads to a paunch. To this, Archana Puran Singh intervened and said that John eats only nutritious food. Kapil was quick to respond and said, "Ab logon ke khaane pe bhi nazar hai aapki?"

When Ravi Kishan comes on stage, Kapil says that Ravi Kishan has jist come for the promotion of the film and adds that every time a Member of the Parliament comes to the show, Archana gets scared (referring to Navjot Singh's ouster from the show). Kapil further says, "Inhone ne bhi kuch mantriyon ke saath bura kiya hai na." To this, Ravi Kishan says, "Ye etihasik burayi kiye hai, aisa jhatka matlab ab tak dard mein hain."

Kapil doesn't leave any stone unturned when it comes to pulling the celebrity guest, Archana Puran Singh's legs. In one such instance of the comedian teasing Singh, Kapil had once said that Archana Puran Singh is probably more scared of Navjot Singh Sidhu than ghosts. Archana Puran Singh had replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu after the latter's comments on the Pulwama attack hadn't gone down well with netizens and many political figures.

Even the makers of the show joined Twitterati and demanded his immediate ouster from the show. There were reports of Salman Khan asking him to take a break from the show for a brief period so that the negative publicity could die down.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Archana Puran Singh had spoken up about how different she is from the man in question. Talking about Sidhu, she said: "We are two very different individuals. He has earned a name for himself and so have I. Our personalities are very different and both of us are happy in our own space. It's just a coincidence that I am here and he is not and it goes on like that in our industry."