Film critics and trade analyst KRK aka Kamaal R Khan has denied the allegations that he changed his box office predictions for Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming movie Saaho for money.

The makers of Saaho released its much-awaited teaser in four languages like Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam on June 13. The first look video registered massive response with its digital views counts crossing 60 million in 24 hours. While everyone praised the team, Kamaal R Khan had gone on to predict that it looks like a video game and it would be a huge disaster at the worldwide box office.

"It's a brilliant #SaahoTeaser like a video game. This 300Cr super budget film will be a super flop at the box office," tweeted KRK adding, "Nobody should have problem with the video game type teaser of #Saaho while producers said very honestly that "let the game begin"! Means they are honestly saying that it's a game not the film so now you decide whether you want to watch it or not."

But four days later, Kamaal R Khan changed his prediction, as he tweeted on June 17, "Karan Johar agreed to pay only 70Cr for Hindi version of #Saaho! But Bhushan kumar paid 100Cr for all the rights of Hindi version and definitely it's the best decision. @itsBhushanKumar will get very good profit for sure. Because film is going to become a sure shot hit in Hindi."

Saaho will clash with Mission Mangal and Batla House at the box office. Kamaal R Khan conducted a survey to which of these film, the viewers want to watch. About 63 per cent of the audience said that they would want to watch Saaho. Mission Mangal and Batla House 17 and 12 per cent votes, respectively and 8 per cent of the voters said that their choice depends on his review of these films.

After seeing the results of his poll on Twitter, KRK said that Saaho would become a big hit. He tweeted, "I confirm that #Saaho will become a hit and Prabhas will become one of the big star in the Bollywood also. It's really very good that Bollywood will get one super star who is equally popular in south also."

Some of his followers slammed him for changing his predictions for money. Responding to them, KRK tweeted, "Many people are saying that I have changed my opinion about #Saaho for money. But actually I have changed my opinion after the survey result. For me the teaser is still a computer game. But if ppl like it then film is going to be a hit and I am always with the choice of public."