The movie title Saaho, which means 'The Strongest Person on Earth', perfectly suits Baahubali star 'Prabhas. An action-loaded teaser of Saaho, a Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer, was unveiled on Thursday and it is a visual extravaganza. With high production values and international standards, the film is rich in technicalities. Directed Sujeeth Reddy, a 28-year-old youngster from Hyderabad, Saaho is produced by Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod under UV Creations.

The action in the teaser is mind blowing, but it is a lot for one minute and forty seconds. All that we see in this short video is car chases, bike riding sequences, and intense fights featuring Prabhas and Shraddha. Living up to all the expectations of the audience and fans, the teaser promises to be gripping and entertaining.

Prabhas looks extremely handsome in this teaser. Especially, in the last scene, he looks like a replica of Hulk. The machismo of the star from Tollywood can be seen very much in this teaser. Watching him doing the bike sequences is a delight to the eye.

The film has a rich ensemble of stars comprising Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mandira Bedi, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, Evylin Sharma and others.

The teaser gives us a glimpse into how rich the visual effects in Saaho are going to be. Especially the aerial shots in cities like Dubai and Spain are mind blowing. VFX is the backbone of the film and what we have seen in the teaser is just nothing when compared to what we get to watch in the film. In short, it is a visually-arresting teaser which has sent fans into a tizzy.

This film is shot simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. It is being dubbed into Malayalam also and finally, will be released as a multilingual film. All the eyes are on the film now and being a multilingual, it helps the audience across the nation to connect with the film.

Fan following for the actor has increased massively after Baahubali and Saaho is going to show Prabhas in an entirely different avatar, in contrast to Baahubali.

Saaho is slated for release on August 15.