The teaser of Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor has taken the social media by a storm with its four versions registering 60 million views together on social media in less than 24 hours its release.

Saaho, which is written and directed by Sujeeth, is one of the most awaited India's action movies of 2019. It is Prabhas' first film after the massive success of Baahubali 2, which has generated a lot of hype for his latest outing. The makers had earlier released some promos which grabbed many eyeballs and created a lot of curiosity and expectations from the multilingual movie.

Saaho will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam on August 15 and the audience from all these languages were eagerly waiting to see its teaser. UV Creations and T-Series released all the versions of its teaser on their YouTube, Facebook and Instagram channels on June 13. The first look video was an instant hit with everyone and created a lot of positive vibe on social media.

The producers of Saaho delivered an action packed and fast paced teaser to delight their fans, who could not stop gushing over Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's chemistry and action sequences. The teaser has a perfect blend of quirky jokes, fast-paced bike chases and gunfights to get your adrenaline rushing.

The Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions of the teaser of Saaho have received 24 million, 15 million, 10 million and 1 million views, respectively, on YouTube in 24 hours. The video has registered a total of 50 million views on YouTube. It has garnered another 10 million views on Instagram and Facebook. It has a record a total of 60 million digital views in a day and it is the highest number of an Indian film.

The makers of Saaho are thrilled over the massive response for its teaser. They wrote, "UNSTOPPABLE!! #SaahoTeaser hits a whopping 60 Million+ digital views across all four languages in 24 hours Experience the action #Prabhas @ShraddhaKapoor @NeilNMukesh @sujeethsign @itsBhushanKumar @UV_Creations @TSeries."

