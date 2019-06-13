PR Handout

The teaser from Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming movie Saaho is released on Thursday, 13 June. It is a complete package loaded with a high dose of action sequences.

It is a teaser which showcases the movie to be a made with international standards. The chase sequences, action blocks and styling, everything is something never attempted in Tollywood before.

Prabhas steals the show with his performance, while Shraddha Kapoor leaves a good impact in her limited screen presence. Overall, the clip has doubled the expectations of the audience on the multilingual film, directed by Sujeeth.

Not just the fans, celebrities too have come forward to share good words about the teaser. Check out their comments below:

Rajamouli SS: UV justifying the budget and Sujeeth justifying his responsibility..Terrific teaser of #Saaho.. Strength of Prabhas is that he is Macho yet endearing..

And ofcourse a Darling.. #SaahoTeaser

taran adarsh: #SaahoTeaser is truly awe-inspiring... Action, visuals and BGM - stunning... Expectations from #Saaho multiply manifold now... Here's the HINDI teaser:

Akhil Akkineni: The energy of Telugu! The energy of Saaho! And the energy of the one and only Prabhas!!!!!!! #Saaho for the win! Mindblowing visuals! Fire all the way

vennela kishore: HERE IT IS

#SahooTeaser ROCKINGGGGGGGG

Rana Daggubati: Here it is the PRABHAS' MIGHTY SAAHO #SaahoTeaser http://youtu.be/rDoFiOjoC2Y Well some UV and Sujeet and Shraddha!! Can't wait

nithiin: This is pure Lit #SaahoTeaser !! Intense and supremely gripping!! My Best wishes to darling friend #Prabhas, dir @sujeethsign, @ShraddhaKapoor, @UV_Creations and the entire team of #Saaho

SurenderReddy: #SaahoTeaser This is just beyond fantastic!!!! Wishing #Prabhas, dir @sujeethsign, @ShraddhaKapoor , @UV_Creations and the entire team all the very very best fr #Saaho. Looking forward...

http://bit.ly/SaahoOfficialTeaser ...

#SaahoTeaserDay

Sundeep Kishan: Aatttttttt...adiripoyindhi...Telugu cinema ekkadiko vellipoyindhi sirrr...

Prabhas anna

@sujeethsign

@uv_creations

#Sahoo

Meher Ramesh: actorprabhas Driving us Crazy Showed his skill in #BILLA film Car Chase entirely drove by him (Even in Ariel shots ) Loves to Race &now #saaho Bike Chase ..Vrooooooommm https://www.instagram.com/p/ByoVqJvl0pe/?igshid=1w98dtpuj9o6b ...

Adivi Sesh: ore Adivi Sesh Retweeted Sujeeth

WOW!

Maruthi director: Ilanti Stuff iste fans ye kadu every movie lover #Saaho ki

DIE HARD FAN ye

Kudos to Darling #Prabhas Garu Director @sujeethsign Daring Producers @UV_Creations cute @ShraddhaKapoor & team of #Saaho

Bellamkonda Sreenivas: What an Action Teaser...Just Loved it My Best wishes to entire #Sahoo Team. #SahooTeaser

Sushanth A: Wow! Just wow!

This is something else!

Ramajogaiah Sastry: Superb teaser dear @sujeethsign

I am sure u hav much more in store for us..waiting 4 Aug15th

Sai Dharam Tej: New standards have been set ...wishing the whole team nothing less of a BLOCKBUSTER... #SahooTeaser

Allu Sirish: India's biggest action thriller. The next epic film from Telugu cinema is here. Hollywood like visuals. Get ready, India! #SaahoTeaser @UV_Creations

PURIJAGAN: querida su kickass. increíble .. sombreros fuera

BVS Ravi: If this teaser itself is worth watching twice or thrice back to back, just imagine the awe-striking experience #Sahoo is going give in the theatres on Aug 15th.

Siddharth: Mind = Blown

#Saaho looks like an action magnum opus!

#Prabhas is

And this is young Sujeeth's second film. Whattey wow!

All the best to the whole team. Really excited about this one. Violent #DieHardFans gurinchi thelisindhega:)

Nagarjuna Akkineni: SAAHO to prabhas and @UV_Creations for pushing the bar!! #SaahoTeaser