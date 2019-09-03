Prabhas' Saaho has smashed the lifetime collection records of superstar Rajinikanth's Endhiran and Kabali in just four days and become the fourth-highest grossing south Indian film of all time.

Mounted on huge hype, Saaho opened to an earth-shattering response and collected over Rs 125 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The movie became not just biggest opener of 2019, but the second biggest opener of all time after historical blockbuster Baahubali 2, which has minted Rs 214 crore worldwide on its first day.

Despite getting mixed talk, the Sujeeth-directed action thriller remained rocked at the ticket counters on the next three days. Saaho has collected approximately Rs 331 crore gross at the worldwide box office in four days. The movie has landed in the fourth place in the list of all-time highest-grossing film, beating the records of Endhiran and Kabali, which minted Rs 289 crore gross and Rs 286 crore gross, respectively in their lifetime.

Saaho is expected to continue its dream run at the worldwide box office in the coming days too. Considering its current pace of collection it would not be able to smash the record of Baahubali 2, which is all-time highest grossing south Indian film with its lifetime collection of Rs 1740 crore gross. But it should be seen the movie would be able to beat the records of 2.0 (Rs 620 crore gross) and Baahubali 1 (Rs 570 crore gross).

However, Saaho might not have been able to beat the records of Prabhas' last outing Baahubali 2, but it has matched its performance at RTC X Roads in Hyderabad. Baahubali 2 crossed Rs 1 crore gross at RTC X Roads in four days. Now, the Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer have achieved this feat in four days too.

The Hindi version of Saaho has collected Rs 93.28 crore net at the north Indian box office in four days. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Saaho collects in double digits on Day 4, aided by #GaneshChaturthi holiday [some parts of #India]... Mass centres strong... Tue-Thu biz crucial... #Saaho Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr. Total: ₹ 93.28 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version."

In just four days, Saaho has become 11th highest grossing Hindi movie of 2019. The movie needed less than Rs 1 crore to beat the record of Luka Chuppi (Rs 94.15 crore net) to land in the 10th rank. As you are reading this article, the movie has already shattered record in the morning shows of Tuesday. Now, it is heading to smash the record of 2019's ninth-highest grosser De De Pyaar De (Rs 103 crore net).