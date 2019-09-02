Director Sujeeth's Saaho, starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, has made superb collections at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. It has crossed Rs 300 crore gross mark in just four days.

Before its release, Saaho had a massive amount of hype and curiosity generated by various aspects. The distributors released it in over 8,500 screens across the globe and it is the biggest number for any Indian movie. Having good advance booking, the film opened to record-breaking response and collected Rs 125 crore gross at the box office on the first day. It became the second all-time biggest opener after Baahubali 2.

But Saaho failed to meet the viewers' expectations and ended up getting mixed talk. Many in the industry feared that the word of mouth might take a toll on its business on the following days. However, the movie had a decent advance booking for its first weekend, even before it hit screens and this helped it to fare well at the ticket counters. It has a 35 per cent drop on the second day and it is a usual trend for any film.

The Hindi version of Saaho has collected Rs 79.08 crore nett at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The movie has become one of the top highest grossing Hindi movies in the first weekend this year. It has lost become the second southern movie to earn such an amount after SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Saaho sets the BO on ... Shows big gains on Day 3... Packs a phenomenal total in its opening weekend... North and East India are exceptional, other circuits fantastic too... Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr. Total: ₹ 79.08 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version."

Saaho collected Rs 102.40 crore gross in North India, Rs 84.80 crore gross in the Telugu states, Rs 32 crore gross in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala and Rs 56.30 crore gross in the international markets in three days. The Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has minted a total of Rs 276 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. It just fell short of Rs 24 crore in surpassing Rs 300 crore gross mark.

Monday happens to be the holiday on account of Ganesh Chathurthi in India and Labour day in the USA. Saaho has continued to rock the box office on this day too. The movie has minted the much need amount to cross Rs 300 crore gross mark in the first two shows of its fourth day. It is another record for the film.