All the versions of Prabhas' Saaho have collected Rs 260 crore net at the Indian box office in the first week, but trade analyst Taran Adarsh appears to make its wrong comparison with other Hindi movies.

Saaho was released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages on August 30 and opened to very good response. Despite getting negative talk, the film fared well in the next three days and that is due to good advance booking. But the movie went on showing a steep decline in its collection on the weekdays.

According to reports, all the versions of Saaho has collected Rs 299.20 crore gross together at the Indian box office in the first week. Its seven-day net total collection stands at Rs 260.80 crore in the domestic market. The Prabhas and Shraddha starrer has become the highest-grossing Indian movie in the opening week in 2019, beating the records of all the movies released earlier this year.

Taran Adarsh tweeted the first week total collection and the day-wise breakup of Saaho in north India. The trade expert tweeted, "#Saaho has an excellent Week 1... Is the fourth highest *Week 1* grosser of 2019... Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr, Tue 9.10 cr, Wed 6.90 cr, Thu 6.75 cr. Total: ₹ 116.03 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version."

But Taran Adarsh went on to state in his next tweet that Saaho has become the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film in the opening in 2019. He wrote, "Top 5 *Week 1* biz... 2019 releases... 1. #Bharat ₹ 180.05 cr [9 days] 2. #KabirSingh ₹ 134.42 cr 3. #MissionMangal ₹ 128.16 cr [8 days] 4. #Saaho [#Hindi] ₹ 116.03 cr 5. #Kesari ₹ 105.86 cr [8 days] Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi films only."

The Hindi version of Saaho was released across the country, but Taran Adarsh is apparently considering its collection in north India while comparing it with other Hindi movies. Secondly, Bharat and Mission Mangal were also released south Indian languages and the above numbers include all of them. The trade analyst considers the collection of all those versions and comparing them with Saaho's collection in north India.

This is not for the first time Taran Adarsh is making such wrong comparisons. Back in the first week of May, Taran Adarsh had tweeted, "#AvengersEndgame vs HINDI biggies... After WEEK 1... ⭐️ #AvengersEndgame ₹ 260.40 cr ⭐️ #Baahubali2 [#Hindi] ₹ 247 cr ⭐️ #Sultan ₹ 229.16 cr [Wed release; 9 days] ⭐️ #TigerZindaHai ₹ 206.04 ⭐️ #Sanju ₹ 202.51 ⭐️ #Dangal ₹ 197.54 cr Note: Nett BOC of first 7 days."

Shobu Yarlagadda had slammed Taran Adarsh for his wrong comparison. The Baahubali producer had tweeted: "Not to take away the success any of the films listed below, I don't think this is a right comparison and doesn't put things in perspective especially from veteran trade analyst like yourself! BB2 one language (predominantly North India) vs all other films all languages pan India."