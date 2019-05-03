Producer Shobu Yarlagadda has vented his anger at Indian film trade analyst Taran Adarsh for his wrong comparison of Avengers: Endgame and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Baahubali 2, which was produced by Shobu Yarlagadda under his banner Arka Media Works, was released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on April 28, 2017 and all the versions have become blockbusters at the box office. What is notable is that its Hindi version is the highest grossing film till date and no Bollywood movie has been able to beat this record. Hence, every big ticket film is compared with it.

Avengers: Endgame is the latest big ticket release in India. This American superhero movie was released in English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam across the country on April 26. The movie has not only become the biggest opener, but also the highest grossing film in the opening week in the country. The film has put the Indian cinema to shame by collecting Rs 260.40 crore net here in its first week.

Noted Indian film trade expert Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#AvengersEndgame has an outstanding Week 1... Crosses *Week 1* biz of ALL #Hindi films by a margin... Fri 53.60 cr, Sat 52.20 cr, Sun 52.85 cr, Mon 31.05 cr, Tue 26.10 cr, Wed 28.50 cr, Thu 16.10 cr. Total: ₹ 260.40 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 310 cr."

In his next post, Taran Adarsh shared a comparative picture of the top five grossing movies in India. The trade pundit wrote, "#AvengersEndgame vs HINDI biggies... After WEEK 1... ⭐️ #AvengersEndgame ₹ 260.40 cr ⭐️ #Baahubali2 [#Hindi] ₹ 247 cr ⭐️ #Sultan ₹ 229.16 cr [Wed release; 9 days] ⭐️ #TigerZindaHai ₹ 206.04 ⭐️ #Sanju ₹ 202.51 ⭐️ #Dangal ₹ 197.54 cr Note: Nett BOC of first 7 days."

Taran Adarsh provides the day-wise collection of all the big ticket releases in India and from the day of its release, the trade analyst has been drawing comparisons between the collections of Avengers: Endgame and other Indian films including Baahubali 2. But the mistake he made is that he compared the collection of all the five version of Avengers: Endgame with the business Hindi business of Baahubali 2.

All the four versions of Baahubali 2 have collected over Rs 350 crore net at the Indian box office in its first week and its seven-day gross collection was close to Rs 500 crore. The gross collection of all the five versions of Avengers: Endgame is not even equal to the net collection of Baahubali 2 and it stands far away from the latter's gross total. But Taran Adarsh claimed that the former is bigger than the latter.

Shobu Yarlagadda, who is upset with the wrong comparison of Taran Adarsh, took to his Twitter page on Friday to slam him. He tweeted: "Not to take away the success any of the films listed below, I don't think this is a right comparison and doesn't put things in perspective especially from veteran trade analyst like yourself! BB2 one language (predominantly North India) vs all other films all languages pan India."