Avengers: Endgame has taken the global box office by storm in the first weekend and crossed the historic business mark of $1.2 billion in three days. The film has set five brand new collection records.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures has distributed Avengers: Endgame across the globe. The bosses of the studio have made it official that the movie grossed $350 million in North America and $859 million in the international markets. Its global total stands at $1,209 million.

Avengers: Infinity War, the predecessor of Avengers: Endgame, had taken 11 days to reach the billion-dollar threshold. Avengers: Endgame has now achieved this feat in just five days, which is more than twice as fast as its predecessor. The movie has set several collection records not only in the domestic market but also in key international markets.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures has released the estimated collection and records set by Avengers: Endgame in various territories on its official website. Here are 20 records of the film.

1 Avengers: Endgame has emerged as the fastest film to cross $1 billion mark, beating Avengers: Infinity War, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Jurassic World, which achieved this feat in 11, 12 and 13 days, respectively. The film has become the eighth Marvel Studios film to surpass this mark. It is also the studio's second to cross achieve this feat this year after Captain Marvel.

2 Avengers: Endgame collected $60 million in Thursday previews, $156.7 million on Friday, $109 million on Saturday and $84.3 million Sunday at the North America box office. The film has minted a total of $350 million and become the highest grossing movie in the opening weekend, beating Avengers: Infinity War and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which grossed $257 million and $247 million in the domestic market.

3 Avengers: Endgame collected $107.8 million on the first day and $330.5 million in the first weekend at the China box office. It has emerged as the fourth non-local film to fetch such big numbers in the country.

4 Avengers: Endgame has become the biggest opener in 29 markets including Australia, China, Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Spain and the UK/Ireland.

5 Avengers: Endgame has turned the highest grossing movie in the opening weekend in 44 international markets including Australia, China, Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, France Italy Spain and the UK/Ireland.

Above all these records, Avengers: Endgame has entered the list of top 20 all-time highest grossing movies in the global market. The movie is currently ranked at 18 and considering its current pace, the film will easily make it to the top five list by the end of its opening week at the ticket counters.

Here is the list of top 20 all-time highest grossing movies in the global market.