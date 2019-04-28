Avengers: Endgame is making an overwhelming collection at the Indian box office and it has shattered the record of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 on the day when its team celebrates the second anniversary of its release.

Baahubali 2 was released in the cinema halls on April 28, 2017, and the team is celebrating the second anniversary of its release. The Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer has historical blockbuster success at the box office. The film has been the biggest opener and fast Rs 100 crore gross at the Indian box office, but it no more holds these records, Avengers: Endgame set new benchmark two years its release.

Since it is the last film in the Avengers franchise, Avengers: Endgame had huge hype, curiosity and expectations from it, before its release. This craze helped the superhero film register massive advance booking. The movie opened to earth-shattering response and smashed the all previous collection records of the Indian movie on the first day.

The Marvel Comics superhero was a success in meeting the expectations of the Indian audience on Friday and the word of mouth boost its collection on Saturday. Avengers: Endgame has collected Rs 104.50 crore net at the Indian box office in two days and its gross total stands at Rs 124.40 crore in the country.

Indian film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#AvengersEndgame is rewriting record books... Puts up a HISTORIC total on Day 2... Eyes ₹ 150 cr+ weekend... No biggie from *Hindi* film industry has achieved the target so far... Fri 53.10 cr, Sat 51.40 cr. Total: ₹ 104.50 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 124.40 cr."

Avengers: Endgame thrashed the record of Baahubali 2 just on the day the latter's team celebrate the second anniversary of its release: Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#AvengersEndgame crosses ₹ cr in *2 days*... #Baahubali2 [#Hindi] crossed ₹ in *3 days* and so did the biggies from the *Hindi* film industry... #AvengersEndgame is all set to have the highest ever opening weekend... Boxoffice is on ."

Taran Adarsh added, "#Baahubali2 [#Hindi] rewrote the rules of the game exactly 2 years ago [April 2017]... Almost everyone felt that the records attained by the film will remain unchallenged / unsurpassable for a long, long time... But #AvengersEndgame is challenging it right now!"

After Baahubali 2, Avengers: Endgame has once again goes to prove that the content is the king. The trade expert tweeted, "The unimaginable craze for #AvengersEndgame only goes to prove, yet again, that the moviegoers are willing to dig into their wallets/purses and shell out exorbitant money for tickets *if* the film is worth it... The charm of watching a film on big screen will never fade."

There was a misconception among the Indian filmmakers that huge screen count will a film make more money at the box office, Avengers: Endgame proved them wrong, by make almost double amount of collection in lesser number of cinema halls especially only in multiplexes, which have lesser number of seats than single screens.

Taran Adarsh added, "#AvengersEndgame shatters the myth that a massive screen count is the key to collect big numbers on Day 1/weekend... #AvengersEndgame has released in 2845 screens, but its occupancy is much, much higher than *Hindi* biggies that open in 4000+ screens."