Sujeeth's Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor witnessed a steep decline in the domestic market on Wednesday. The movie has made a poor collection at the Indian box office on the sixth day of its release.

Having a rocking weekend, Saaho was expected to make a superb collection on Monday, as it was a holiday due to Ganesh Chathurthi. But the movie showed a 50 per cent decline in its business, which fell down by another 50 per cent on Tuesday. The film has hit a new low on Wednesday with its collection dropping by around 40 per cent.

The Hindi version of Saaho has collected Rs 6.90 crore net at the north Indian box office on Wednesday, taking its total collection to Rs 109.28 crore net. Trade expert Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Saaho Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr, Tue 9.10 cr, Wed 6.90 cr. Total: ₹ 109.28 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version."

But Sumit Kadel, an observer of film trade, say that Hindi version of Saaho has not collected Rs 6.90 crore net at the north Indian box office on Wednesday, but the makers have inflated its numbers by Rs 2 crore. He tweeted, "Another 2 cr inflation .. #Saaho Wednesday biz is ₹ 5 cr nett, Producer figure ₹ 6.90 cr. Jai ho."

Rohit Jaiswal, who is another observer of Indian film trade, also say that Saaho has collected Rs 5.10 crore net at the north Indian box office on the sixth day and it is yet to cross Rs 100 crore mark. Rohit tweeted, "#Saaho Tuesday collection ₹ 5.10cr total collection till now, 91.50cr + 5.10cr = 96.60cr (Hindi) #Prabhas."

According to Sumit Kadel, Saaho has collected Rs 8 crore net at the Indian box office on Wednesday. He tweeted, "#Saaho couldn't survive even 6 days at south India, Wednesday nett Collection in AP/TL, TN, Kerela & KN is merely ₹ 3 cr nett. All India Wednesday biz is - ₹ 5 cr Hindi, 3 cr south= ₹ 8 cr nett. Next week biz in the South would be DISASTROUS."