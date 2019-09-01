Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho continued to storm the worldwide box office on Saturday. On its second day, the film entered the list of the top five fastest Rs 200 crore grossing Indian movies.

Riding on huge hype, the Sujeeth-directed film was released in 8,500 screens across the globe on August 30. After receiving advance bookings in mammoth numbers, it registered a record-breaking opening. Saaho collected over Rs 125 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day and earned Rs 75 crore for its distributors.

The film garnered mixed reactions from audience and critics around the world, as it failed to meet their expectations. Many in the film industry feared that the word of mouth would affect its collections. However, the movie remained rock-steady at the box office. It witnessed over 36 percent drop on Saturday, but its business was far better than other biggies.

Despite getting mixed reactions, the Hindi version of Saaho went on to show decent growth in its business in the north Indian belt on Saturday. The movie witnessed 100 percent occupancy in several centres and has collected Rs 25.20 crore net at the domestic box office on its second day, taking its total to Rs 49.60 crore net. Its gross total collection stands at Rs 57.47 crore gross in northern belt of the country.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Saaho is outstanding on Day 2... Brand #Prabhas - who enjoys PAN India popularity - is attracting moviegoers in large numbers... Eyes ₹ 70 cr+ weekend, a fantastic 3-day total... Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr. Total: ₹ 49.60 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version."

Saaho fared very well in the Telugu states on Saturday and collected Rs 28 crore gross at the worldwide box office. The Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer also done well and collected Rs 9 crore gross in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and Rs 10 crore gross in the key international markets on Saturday.

Saaho collected approximately Rs 80 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the second day. With this, its two day total collection has reached Rs 205 crore gross in the global market. SKN aka Srinivas tweeted, "The box-office rampage continues #Saaho collects whopping 205 Cr+ gross in 2 days worldwide!"

Saaho is estimated to have collected Rs 120 crore for its distributors, who have shelled out Rs 290 crore on its theatrical rights. The movie has recovered 41.37 percent of their investments in two days. It is expected to return another 30 percent to them in the next two days and remaining 29 percent on the weekdays.