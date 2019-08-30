Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho has opened to an overwhelming response. It has crossed Rs 100 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office on the first day and become the biggest opener of 2019.

The massive success of Prabhas' last release Baahubali 2, ensemble cast of talented actors from across the country and rich production values featured in its promos have generated a lot of curiosity about Saaho. The huge hype surrounding it made its global theatrical rights sell for a record breaking price of Rs 290 crore.

The distributors made huge arrangements for its release and booked 6,700 screens in India (2,300 screens in south and 4,400 theatres in north) and 1,800 cinema halls in the USA, UK, UAE, Australia, and other key international markets. The movie was released in a total of 8,500 screens in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam on August 30. The hype helped it register decent advance booking.

Saaho was premiered in some international markets on August 29, a day before it hit the screens in India and it has done fantastic business in those regions. As per early estimates, the movie has collected $915,224 at the USA box office in the preivew shows. The details of its business in UK, UAE and other coutries are yet to be revealed.

The first screening of Saaho began in Andhra Pradesh and some other parts of the country as early as 4.00 am on Friday and the movie witnessed unprecedented crowd almost every. The regular morning also saw decent response. The film showed improvements in its occupancy in the afternoon and evening shows

Saaho recorded around 50 to 60 percent occupancy in Tamil Nadu, Kerela and Karnataka and 40 percent occupancy in the north Indian regions in the morning shows. But the footfalls increased considerably in the afternoon and evening shows on the first day. Some cinema halls ran to packed houses in all these areas.

As per the early estimates, Saaho has collected approximately more than Rs 100 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day of its release. The Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has shattered the opening day collection records of all the Indian films including that of Rajinikanth's 2.0. It has become the second biggest opening movie after Baahubali 2, which minted Rs 214 crore gross in the global market on its first day.

