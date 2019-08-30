Director Sujeeth's Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam movie Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, has got mixed review and rating from audience, as it failed to meet their expectations.

Saaho is an thriller film and director Sujeeth has written the story, screenplay and dialogues for the movie, which has been produced by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar under their banners UV Creations and T-Series. The flick has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.30 hours.

Saaho movie story: It is about undercover officer Ashok Chakravarthy (Prabhas), who is investigating a 2,000 crore robbery. Along with Amirta (Shraddha Kapoor), he is chasing thief Jai (Neil Nitin Mukesh), whose robbery is linked to Waaji City that has heavily armed underworld don Roy (Jackie Shroff) and his rival Devraj (Chunkey Pandey). How Ashok uses an arsenal of weapons to battle the gang forms the crux of its story.

Analysis: Saaho starts on a grand note in Waaji City, but a parallel story that takes place in India is dull. The first half is completely flat except for good twist before interval. But the second half has confusing screenplay that bores you to the core. The climaxing is saving grace. Director Sujeeth has failed to handle this high budget film due to his cliched story and flat narration, say the audience.

Performances: Prabhas has delivered an electrifying performance, which is the highlight of Saaho. Shraddha Kapoor has done good acting and her chemistry with the hero is one of the attractions. Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, Arun Vijay, Prakash Belavadi, Evelyn Sharma, Lal, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar and Tinnu Anand have also done justice to their roles, say the audience.

Technical: Saaho has brialliant production values, which are on par with the Hollywood standards. Ghibran's brilliant background score, R Madhi's grand visuals, amazing choreography of action and chase scenes, beautiful art direction, locales and VFX works are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Saaho movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read audience's verdict:

Muhammad Adhil @urstrulyadhil

#Saaho Despite a routine story Sujeeth had an interesting script structure to build a cracker of an entertainer.But the mediocre screenplay and lack of experience in handling such a huge project derailed his idea into a half baked product.Average..! #Saaho 1st half was completely dull except for a decent interval block.Things got little better in second but half the damage was already done by the earlier half.Action blocks Lot of unwanted green mat sequences to project grandeur. #Saaho Prabhas did a fair job but looked odd at many places due to bad styling.Shradda Rest were fine.

பிகிலு பிரபு @prabu4adirai

#Saaho First Half : Grandeur, Visually Mind blowing ..! Slow Start for the Story but #Prabhas steal the show with his outstanding Screen Presence. Interval Superb Twist..Waiting for the 2nd Half. The Real Action is about to start now..! #Saaho

POORI @ThePoori

#Saaho First half Good . Interval twist bagundhi. Second half bAvg. Prabhas tho teeyalsina movie ayite idhi kaadhu. Movie oka sari chudochu.

Bollywood Junction @mAyUrStUdIoS

#Saaho Below average 1st half. Average 2nd half half. Positives: High production values, BGM. Negatives : Weak Story & Screenplay, ,avg songs,Confusing, Tiresome. #Prabhas & @ShraddhaKapoor Did well but of no use. Go with least expectations. Dir @sujeethsign Fails Ratings ⭐⭐1/2

iMraN @Me__imran

#Saaho is a cinematic marvel which has the style as well as the substance.The VFX & Action Stunts is something which has not been watched on Indian screens ever. At the BO, it is a sure shot blockbuster and will set new benchmarks in the days to come. Highly recommended! ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Tσич STAЯK தளபதி @Jegathis_Mind

1st: intro is awesome with old monk, established the characters and the story in a good screenplay interval bang twist was extraordinary, 2nd: nonstopable action starts full swing last 40 min was feast breathtaking action scenes, u guys will enjoy #Saaho #Saahoreview #Prabhas

Someone @Something4510

Interval Twist 2nd half Especially last 30 minsBGM Main Assets of #Saaho #Saahoreview

Nagendra Babu Koruguntla @NagendraBabu__K

#Saaho 1st Half was been Extremely impressive. A bad guy running the show Yet. Sharaddha Shines like never seen her before

ஜெயசீலன் @antojeyas

#Saaho movie done Highlights: Prabhas intro,bike chasing scene,interval block,Arun Vijay scene,grand visuals,songs,super screen play,last 45 mins This is a whole new level Indian movie....superb i didn't expect this much

Black♡̶ᴺᴷᴾ @ak_7black

#Saaho 1st half : Good first half . Last 20 minutes kummadu . Detailing baagundhi #Hairstyle

Vamsi Shekar @UrsVamsiShekar

#Saaho First Half It's #Prabhas show time Interval twist is spot on Lavish Production Values and couple of high octane action sequences

Manideep @Manidee07431319

#Saaho Just Now completed What a Film it is ... Best Action film With Racy Screenplay.. #Prabhas Bro You Rocking it ... Cinematography & BGM is in Top class ... Twists Another Biggest Blockbuster On Cards Overall - 4.5/5 Don't miss the Action Entertainment

Arjun Rao @ArjunRa89307732

Movie shows how much UV creations loves Prabhas but spent 350 cr on a thin storyline...#Saaho First 10min itself was so boring with silly robbery scenes..Anyway As a Prabhas Fan some what satisfied with last 15min episode

DHRUV UNIVERSE @DhruvUniverse

#Saaho easily lives up to the insane hype.Numerous mindblowing action set pieces, great performances from Biggest PAN indian Superstar #Parbash & @ShraddhaKapoor +fantastic direction from #Sujeeth.So incredible. We were served well with this one.ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

