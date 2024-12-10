The political landscape of Karnataka is in mourning following the loss of a stalwart, S.M. Krishna, a nonagenarian veteran politician and former Chief Minister of the state. His demise on Tuesday in Bengaluru has drawn tributes from across the political spectrum, underscoring his significant contributions to the state. S.M. Krishna's political journey was marked by several noteworthy initiatives, including the launch of the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) Scheme in Karnataka and the development of 'Brand Bengaluru'.

The MDM Scheme, introduced during his tenure as the Chief Minister under the Congress Government in 2002-03, aimed to address the issue of child hunger and improve school attendance. The scheme, which began in seven districts of North Karnataka, was later extended across the state, significantly reducing the dropout rate among students. Another significant contribution of S.M. Krishna was the Yashasvini health insurance scheme, the first of its kind in the state. The scheme was formulated after extensive consultations with doctors and farmers and was later revived by the previous BJP government. S.M. Krishna often stated that these two initiatives - the healthcare scheme and mid-day meals for schoolchildren - were very close to his heart.

His contributions to the development of Bengaluru, earning it the title of the 'Silicon Valley of India', are also widely recognized. His vision to elevate Bengaluru to an international level, akin to Singapore, played a crucial role in attracting IT/BT companies to the city in large numbers. His efforts in bringing the international airport to Bengaluru and initiating the Metro project further underscore his commitment to the city's development.

His political career spanned over four decades, during which he served in all four legislative bodies: Legislative Assembly, Legislative Council, Rajya Sabha, and Lok Sabha. He held various positions, including Chief Minister, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Union Minister, and Governor. His political journey also saw him switch from the Congress to the BJP, before announcing his retirement from politics within a year.

His leadership and statesmanship were widely admired. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while paying his condolences, described S.M. Krishna as a statesman with great foresight and vision. Leader of Opposition, R. Ashoka, in his condolence speech, emphasized S.M. Krishna's contributions to the development of Bengaluru.

In recognition of his contributions, the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored S.M. Krishna with the Padma Vibhushan in 2023. His demise has left a void in the political landscape of Karnataka, with leaders across party lines paying their respects. A condolence meeting has been organized at the KPCC office in Bengaluru to pay respects to the late leader.

S.M. Krishna's life and contributions to the state of Karnataka serve as a reminder of the impact a dedicated leader can have on society. His initiatives, such as the Mid-Day Meal Scheme and the Yashasvini health insurance scheme, have had a lasting impact on the lives of the people of Karnataka. His vision for Bengaluru has shaped the city into a global IT hub, earning it the title of 'Silicon Valley of India'. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of leaders in the state.