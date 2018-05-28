Of all the secrets Blake Lively has been keeping from husband Ryan Reynolds, this latest one is bothering him the most.

Lively is currently busy promoting her upcoming film A Simple Favor. In the movie, the actress is playing the woman named Emily Nelson, who mysteriously vanishes. Even the trailer ends up with the tagline, "what happened to Emily?"

The same question was also asked by her husband as well. And, the duo ended up trolling each other on social media.

Replying to Lively's tweet, the Deadpool actor tweeted, "You can tell me. We're married. You once drove me to the hospital when you were giving birth. So..what the f— happened to Emily?"

In response to that, The Gossip Girl star hilariously replied, "Oh darling, of all the secrets I'm keeping from you, this should be the LEAST of your concerns... trust me."

Upon their conversation, some of the fans took to Twitter to react to it. Check out some of the Twitter reactions below.

Well, this is not the first time that the duo is poking fun at each other. Last month, Reynolds and Lively attended the premiere of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's movie A Quiet Place.

Following that, Lively took to Instagram to share one of their photos from the event, which she captioned: "If there's one thing I'm infinitely proud of in this picture, it's the incredible hair styling that I did on myself."

A few months back, rumours about their divorce were making round as Ok! Magazine reported that the duo has been struggling to spend quality time because of their busy work schedule.

But Reynolds took to Twitter to debunk the report and confirmed that there was no marital drama going on between them.

it's okay Ryan... I'm sure Gossip Girl will spill her secrets, xoxo — Queen Bri (@braddock14) May 26, 2018

You can watch the trailer for A Simple Favor below.