Ryan Reynolds proved he is Deadpool on and off screen yet again and this time with help from Hugh Jackman. The 41-year-old star trolled the Wolverine actor after the Aussie star posted a heartwarming message wishing his wife on their anniversary.

Jackman shared a picture of himself with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness with a message that read: "I believe in life we need to see and truly be seen by the most important people in our lives. Deb, from day one, we had that. 22 years later ... it only gets deeper."

I believe in life we need to see and truly be seen by the most important people in our lives. Deb, from day one, we had that. 22 years later ... it only gets deeper. You and the kids are the greatest gift I will ever receive. I love you a gazillion times around the world. pic.twitter.com/VsoDq4HxDw — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 11, 2018

The adorable message was retweeted by Reynolds. Taking a break from trolling his wife, Blake Lively, the actor decided to troll the Logan star. He said that he gave the couple three months tops but they proved him wrong.

I gave this 3 months. Tops. I was wrong. https://t.co/gxXSdACQ1X — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 11, 2018

The troll reminds of the hilarious spat the two stars had on Twitter when Logan released last year. For those of you who don't remember, Jackman posted a picture on the social media platform from the Beijing thanking fans for their support. The X-Men star got a response from Reynolds that read, "Pretty sure those are protestors."

Reynolds is currently occupied with Deadpool 2. Reprising the role of Wade Wilson, Reynolds will be accompanied by newer X-Men characters. The Deadpool sequel will introduce Cable and Domino. Josh Brolin fills the shoes of Cable while Zazie Beetz plays Domino in the movie. A glimpse of their roles in the movie were given through the official Deadpool trailer.

More recently, three new Deadpool 2 international posters made way to the internet. The new art works featured Deadpool, like duh!, second one sees the character get uncomfortably close to Cable and third shows the character at the mercy of Domino. Check them out below:

Deadpool 2 hits the cinemas on May 18.