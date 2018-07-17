Kartikeya's RX 100 surpassed Rs 10 crore mark at the worldwide box office in the four-day-extended first weekend. It has become the blockbuster success by recovering 200 percent of its distributors' investment.

RX 100 is a small budget movie featuring a less popular actor like Kartikeya in the lead role. Its promos had created a lot of hype and curiosity about the film. But it clashed with megastar Chiranjeevi's son-in-law Kalyan Dhev's debut film Vijetha, which had dimmed its prospects at the box office. Many in the film industry wondered over whether it would be able to sustain at the ticket counters.

Released in the theatres on July 12, the Kartikeya starrer opened to good response and it was able to strike a chord with the audience, who had all praises for the film unit. RX 100 collected Rs 3 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day of its release. The movie earned Rs 1.65 crore for its distributors on its opening day.

On the other hand, Vijetha registered an average response and received negative talk, which made RX 100 the first choice to watch for many filmgoers on the weekend. A strong word of mouth increased the collection of the film, which went on strength to strength over the weekend.

RX 100 has collected Rs 11.30 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. In four days, the movie has earned Rs 5.75 crore for its distributors, who have shelled out Rs 2.70 crore on its theatrical rights. The film has not recovered 100 percent of their investments, but also fetched them more 100 percent of profits to them.

Here are the area-wise earnings of RX 100 in the first weekend. These numbers are based on various reports and they may not match with the actual ones. All the figures are in Rs and crore.