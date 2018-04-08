Tourists from around the globe often travel to India to experience the sheer beauty and magnificence of the country. However, a Russian cyclist from Moscow, who is touring India, was at the receiving end of a brutal thrashing by a farmer in the southern state of Telangana.

The incident took place at Bhiknoor village in Kamareddy district, nearly 120 km away from state capital Hyderabad.

On the night of the incident, there was heavy rainfall coupled with thunderstorms. This prompted V Oleg, the Russian cyclist, to find shelter from the bad weather. He decided to take a halt en route to Shirdi in Maharashtra from Nizamabad in Telangana, NDTV reported.

He pitched his tent near an agricultural field that belonged to Mahender Reddy, a local farmer. After some time, Reddy, who was inspecting the damaged crops in his field, noticed the 44-year-old Russian's tent on his farming land.

While the duo tried communicating in Telugu, Oleg did not understand a single word uttered by the farmer. The Russian national decided to communicate with the help of Google Translator, but the altercation had turned ugly by then.

Reddy soon attacked the man with a torch he was carrying, thinking he was a thief trying to steal his crops. It was apparently not just Reddy who assaulted him. A few other locals joined in and attacked Oleg, according to the report.

He suffered multiple injuries to his head, jaw and right arm. He was rushed to Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad where he is undergoing treatment. The doctors confirmed that Oleg can continue his journey after resting in the hospital for a few days, NDTV reported.

In another incident in December 2017, a Japanese man traveling in India was drugged and robbed of his cash in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place after the tourist arrived in Varanasi by bus from Agra.

He was sedated and robbed by a man posing as a tour guide. The thief offered him a spiked soft drink. After consuming it, the Japanese tourist fell unconscious.

"He later decamped with his passport, visa, ATM card, other documents, cash 950,000 yen, around Rs 20,000 in cash and other personal belongings. When he [the tourist] woke up, he found himself in Shastrinagar," a police officer was quoted by New Indian Express as saying.