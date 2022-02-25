More and more Bollywood celebrities are coming forward to condemn the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Celebs like Javed Akhtar, Sonu Sood, and many others are heartbroken over the current situation. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine. The ongoing war has left many dead and many fearing trapped.

Javed Akhtar: If the Russian / Ukrainian conflict evokes a sense of fairness n justice, a humane desire to protect the weaker in them, Why all of the western powers are totally indifferent towards Saudi carpet bombings and atrocities on a small country like Yemen

Richa Chadha: Every annexation/withdrawal of troops that push a country back into the Dark Ages/new data privacy rules, everything that'll happen now will happen to 'further democracy' and in 'national interest'.

Tillotama Shome: I worry incessantly for my mother who is battling cancer in the midst of Covid. But when I think of the families and cancer patients in the middle of war, my brain just ceases to comprehend. Nothing absolutely nothing is uglier than war. Mothers don't give life for war

Sonu Sood: There are 18000 Indian students and many families who are struck in Ukraine, I am sure Government must be trying their best to get them back. I urge Indian Embassy to find an alternate route for their evacuation. Praying for their safety. #IndiansInUkraine

Gauahar Khan: Common sense ! Stand against bigotry , war , injustice, hatred ! Stop it all .