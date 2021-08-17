Bollywood actress Richa Chadha is known for expressing her strong opinions on events happening within and outside the entertainment industry. In one of her recent Instagram stories, Chadha penned down the reality of Bollywood.

The dark side of Bollywood

In the Instagram story, Richa Chadha shared her experience when she was naive. She also added that during those times several people used to take advantage of it.

"Bollywood, an imaginary address between Bandra and Goregaon. Here when people need you to do something that is detrimental to you/your health/your career, they will tell you how good it is for you, and be confident that you will believe them. I used to believe them when I was naive," wrote Richa on her Instagram story.

Richa Chadha about nepotism

In the same story, Richa Chadha criticized journalists for their stand on nepotism that has been prevailing in Bollywood for a long time.

"Some press peeps will write long pieces about how nepotism ruins the industry while creepily following every pre-pubescent with a famous last name, and dissing any self-made professional in their mediocre writing on the pretext of freedom of expression," added Chadha.

Richa Chadha's previous release was Lahore Confidential which was premiered on Zee5. Directed by Kunal Kohli, the film failed to impress the audiences and received negative responses from all corners.

In March 2021, Chadha and her partner, Ali Fazal had launched their production house named Pushing Buttons Studios. The first project under this production banner will be 'Girls will be Girls' directed by Suchi Talati. On the acting front, Richa Chadha will be next seen in the movie Fukrey 3.